3 men to pay fines for hunting violations at Fort Riley

Three men avoided prison for hunting deer in areas of Fort Riley where explosives are discharged during training exercises, but they will each pay several thousand dollars in penalties.

The men will also be banned from hunting for three years while they are on probation.

The federal case involving several illegal hunts in 2018 and 2019 ended last week after the third man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges as part of a deal with prosecutors.

As part of their guilty pleas, the men admitted crawling under a high-wire fence that was clearly marked “off-limits” to gain access to an area of the military base used for live-fire training.

Michael Smith of Watertown, N.Y. was ordered to pay $3,500 restitution and a $2,000 fine.

Gregory Frikken of Wamego, Kansas, was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $3,500 restitution.

James Nunley of Wamego will have to pay $5,000 restitution and a $3,500 fine.