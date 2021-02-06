Sheriff’s Office names new police dog after fallen officer

A sheriff's office in South Carolina has named its newest police dog after a fallen officer who even after being mortally wounded kept shooting at a gunman to keep him from firing at other officers.

K-9 Kilo joined the Sumter County Sheriff's Office earlier this month, the agency said in a news release.

The dog is named for sheriff's Cpl. Andrew Gillette, whose radio call sign was Kilo-8, deputies said.

The new police dog is trained to find drugs, track suspects and help apprehend them, authorities said.

Gillette was killed in February 2020 as he served an eviction notice. Prosecutors said Gillette had his Taser in one hand and the eviction court order in the other and couldn't immediately draw his gun when the homeowner pulled his weapon from his waistband.

While on the ground dying, Gillette fired all 15 rounds toward the gunman's door, keeping him from coming back out and shooting at the other officers, authorities said.

The gunman had been wounded and lost consciousness and died before he could fire back, prosecutors said.