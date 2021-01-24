Pa. Democrats call for Rep. Scott Perry to resign after reports he urged Trump to use a Philly-native lawyer against Biden win

PHILADELPHIA — They couldn't beat him at the polls in November, but leaders of Pennsylvania's Democratic Party on Sunday called for Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter who represents Harrisburg, Hershey and York, to resign following news reports he urged Trump to use a lawyer from Philadelphia to try to overturn Joe Biden's election as president.

"Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country, and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy. He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately," state Democratic Party chair Nancy Patton Mills said in a statement.

If Perry won't quit he should be removed from Congressional committee assignments by House GOP minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) and denied state and national congressional funding, Patton Mills added.

"There must be consequences for this conduct," State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who hopes to run for governor, said in a post on social media. Shapiro also wrote that Perry "should familiarize himself with" a section of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars people from Congress who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or aided rebels against the government.

Liberal Democratic Philadelphia state Reps. Malcom Kenyatta and Brian Sims also called on Perry to resign.

Perry has not issued a public response. Staff at his Washington and Pennsylvania offices, which are closed Sunday, did not immediately respond to phone and email inquiries.

Perry is popular among south-central Pennsylvania voters. He was reelected to his fifth two-year term in November by voters in Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York Counties, winning 209,000 votes and beating former state auditor general Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, who only garnered 183,000 votes for a mixed district Democrats had hoped to capture.

Trump had considered designating attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a Northeast Philadelphia native, to mount a last-ditch legal challenge against Biden's election, the Washington Post and other news outlets reported last week.

Trump met with Clark at the urging of Perry, according to the New York Times, adding that Clark, unlike more senior lawyers working for the U.S. Department of Justice, believed election challengers might still make a successful legal case, despite the failures of court challenges by previous Trump lawyers.

The effort, which reportedly included a plan to replace acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark, was dropped after senior Justice Department officials who considered it futile to try to overturn the winner of a national election threatened to quit, according to news reports.

Democrats have attacked Perry for that extra effort to overturn the election, whose results were certified by the states and the Democrat-led majority in Congress.

Perry, since Biden's election, has condemned Democrats' "hasty rush to judgement" in pushing a second impeachment of President Trump. The "sham" vote on Jan. 13, he said in a statement at that time, "wouldn't be fit for the Inquisition or prairie justice — it's an embarrassing and dangerous stunt that furthers our American divide, and I proudly voted against it."

Clark, a graduate of Father Judge High School and Harvard University, earned a master's from the University of Delaware before attending Georgetown Law Center and working at the prestigious corporate law firm Kirkland and Ellis. He had been responsible for environmental law policy in Trump's Justice Department. Trump had made simplifying and rolling back environmental rules that he said crippled industry a goal of his administration; he blamed excessive rules for destroying U.S. industrial jobs.

Perry was one of eight Pennsylvania Republican Congressmen who voted against certifying the state's vote for Biden, citing their concern about voting problems, despite courts' dismissal of similar claims. Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), who is not running for reelection, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.), who represents electorally competitive Bucks County, voted with Democrats to confirm the totals.

Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.