Trump discloses $40,000 in gifts received during final year

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump accepted more than $40,000 in gifts in his last year in office, including freebies from executives of the Boeing Co., Apple Inc. and Ford Motor Co., according to his final financial disclosure report released Wednesday.

The most expensive: A $25,970 bronze statue depicting U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, presented by the president of the Denver-based Greatest Generations Foundation.

Presidents and their families may accept gifts from U.S. citizens as long as they don’t violate conflict-of-interest or bribery laws. Trump’s disclosure, which listed 10 gifts, was the fourth of his presidency, but the previous ones listed no gifts.

Other presents included sets of golf clubs from former PGA President Derek Sprague, former Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, PetProducts.com CEO Allen Simon and Illinois sporting goods maker Bettinardi Golf.

Trump received two championship belts — one from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Colby Covington and another from wrestling fan Randy Jackson of North Carolina.

Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr. gave Trump a leather bomber jacket worth $529.

And Apple CEO Tim Cook gave him a $5,999 Mac Pro computer — the first built at an Apple factory in Austin, Texas.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem presented Trump with a $1,100 bronze sculpture of Mount Rushmore, where Trump once held a rally.

A spokeswoman for the former president did not immediately return a message seeking comment.