Doug Jones named as politics fellow at Georgetown

Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama has been named as a politics fellow this spring at Georgetown University.

Jones will be one of six fellows at the Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

The university said in a Tuesday news release that fellows will host virtual discussion groups. The fellows also host virtual office hours where students can ask questions and discuss the latest developments in domestic and foreign policy.

Jones wrote on Twitter that he'll be discussing ‘Justice in America: Bridging the Divides.’

“We’ll examine the relation between our divides & injustice, & how bridging those divides can bring about lasting change,” Jones wrote on Twitter.