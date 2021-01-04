Trump presses unsubstantiated claims about Michigan election

DETROIT — President Donald Trump continued to make unsubstantiated claims about his loss in Michigan even as he pressured Georgia's secretary of state in a phone call to "find" him enough votes to reverse the outcome in that state.

The audio recording of Trump's Saturday call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published Sunday by The Washington Post. In it, Trump continues to insist that he won Georgia and urges Raffensperger, a Republican, to recalculate the vote, saying, "I just want to find 11,780 votes," or the margin by which he lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Raffensperger declined throughout the call to do so, saying the data does not back up the president's claims.

At one point, early on in the hourlong call, Trump says it's "not just" Georgia and invokes claims of corruption and irregularities in Michigan and elsewhere, none of which have been substantiated by elections officials or accepted by a court of law as evidence of wrongdoing.

"In Detroit, I think it was 139% of the people voted, that's not good," Trump says. But there is no evidence of this. In fact, the city's official results show a turnout rate of 50.88% in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump's incorrect turnout rate for Detroit comes from an affidavit filed in support of a lawsuit rejected in court that sought to force state leaders to disregard Michigan’s certified election results and award its 16 Electoral College votes to Trump.

The affidavit's flawed analysis, undertaken by Russell James Ramsland Jr., a self-proclaimed cybersecurity expert and former Republican congressional candidate from Texas, made wildly inaccurate allegations about turnout rates in Michigan townships and cities.

In a second affidavit Ramsland filed in the same lawsuit Dec. 3, he said that the information source for his first affidavit was data from the state’s open data portal and the Secretary of State’s election results page “that no longer exists.”

The Secretary of State's Office never shared township, city or precinct turnout data on its results page, according to Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for the office.

Ramsland has also examined the election equipment used in Antrim County where a human error led to inaccurate unofficial election night results. Ramsland attempted to demonstrate otherwise, but his findings were deemed inaccurate by election officials and experts and a hand recount of Antrim County's ballots affirmed the certified election results.

Trump also made a wild claim about votes being cast by dead people in the state, saying, "In Michigan, they had a tremendous number of dead people that voted. I think … it was 18,000. Some remarkably high number."

But there is no evidence to back up the claim, though there have been reports of internet sleuths trying to suggest the contrary. In some cases, voters who were reported to be dead but who had a vote cast in their names turned out to be alive; in other cases the names of dead people who supposedly voted have turned out not to be on the actual rolls of registered voters in Michigan, meaning they couldn't have voted.

In the call, Trump not only repeats the claim but says it has been "checked out laboriously by going through the obituary columns in newspapers." It was not know what he was referring to.

Michigan relies on Social Security Administration death records to flag deceased voters and maintain the integrity of voter files. In the November election, the state successfully identified ballots cast by 3,469 people who had passed away between casting their ballot and the election.

Trump's call to Georgia officials came just days ahead of Congress accepting the results of the Electoral College on Wednesday. An effort by Republican supporters of Trump's to reject the popular vote in several states, including Michigan and Georgia, is underway, though it is expected to fail, with Democrats in control of the U.S. House and several Republicans in both that chamber and the U.S. Senate believing that Biden won the race fairly.