Hemp growing applications open up in SC for new year

Farmers looking to grow hemp in South Carolina can start applying for state permits beginning Jan. 1.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says it’ll accept applications for this year’s growing season through the end of February.

The state’s hemp farming program has grown from just 20 farmers in 2018 to 265 farmers in 2020.

The program has remained in flux as state and federal laws change. The agency says the program is now more stable after the federal government approved the state’s hemp plan earlier this year.

There are now six full-time staffers devoted to hemp regulation in South Carolina.