Savannah councilwoman may face censure for ethics violations

A city councilwoman in Savannah faces a possible public censure after officials concluded she violated City Hall’s code of ethics.

A three-member panel found that Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter violated ethical standards when she used profanity during a closed-door meeting, news outlets reported. The group found that on another occasion Gibson-Carter used her purse to strike a fellow council member.

It’s up to Mayor Van Johnson and the rest of Savannah’s City Council to decide whether to act on the ethics panel’s recommendation to publicly censure Gibson-Carter. Ethics complaints were filed by four of the council's eight members. The mayor testified her outbursts had disrupted city business.

Gibson-Carter declined to comment to reporters Thursday after the ethics panel's unanimous vote against her. She later posted a Facebook video in which she vowed to “keep speaking truth to power.”