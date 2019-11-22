Phoenix to stop using red-light, speed-enforcement cameras

The city will no longer use red-light and speed-enforcement cameras at intersections starting with the new year.

A proposal to extend the contract for the cameras beyond Jan. 1 failed by a 4-5 City Council vote this week.

Councilman Michael Nowakowski told KJZZ radio he voted Wednesday against the extension because city staff never supplied him with the information he requested months ago.

Phoenix currently has fixed red-light cameras at 12 intersections in addition to speed-enforcement units that can be moved around school zones.

The meeting agenda says the program generated more than $7 million in net income from Sept. 1, 2009, through Sept. 30, 2018, from more than 205,000 complaints filed in the city court about traffic violations.