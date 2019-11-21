NY man gets prison for messages to 2 GOP Congress members

A western New York man convicted of leaving menacing phone messages for two Republican members of Congress has been sentenced to five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. announced Carlos Bayon’s sentence Thursday.

The 64-year-old Bayon has been representing himself. A message was sent to a lawyer who was appointed to assist him and filed notice Thursday of a planned appeal.

Prosecutors say Bayon left threatening voicemails last year for Reps. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington. Authorities said they found Bayon had a loaded rifle, 150 rounds of ammunition and books on bomb-making.

Bayon admitted leaving the messages but said he sought only to communicate outrage about Trump administration immigration and family separation policies.

A federal jury in Buffalo convicted Bayon in August.