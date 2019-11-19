Beshear praises Bevin administration’s help in transition

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is giving its “best efforts” to assist his transition team as he prepares to become Kentucky’s governor next month.

Beshear told reporters on Tuesday that Bevin’s cabinet secretaries and other officials are being “very accommodating.” The governor-elect says his transition team hasn’t hit any roadblocks.

Beshear says he has not heard directly from Bevin.

The Republican incumbent conceded to Beshear last Thursday, on the same day that election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals at the governor’s request.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Beshear unveiled a transition team consisting of more than 150 members last week.

The incoming governor takes office Dec. 10.

Beshear spoke to reporters on Tuesday as he and his wife, Britainy Beshear, announced an inauguration-related poster contest for children across Kentucky.