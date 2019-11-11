Maine investigating marijuana-related ads at arena

Regulators in Maine are investigating concerns about marijuana-related advertisements at a sports arena.

The Portland Press Herald reports several parents whose children play sports at the Androscoggin Bank Colisée in Lewiston have complained about the ads.

State laws prohibits marijuana advertising that will reach people under the age of 21 or is designed to appeal to those under 21.

Parents complained about one ad for Strawberry Fields Apothecary that featured marijuana leaves over red strawberries.

The ad was removed but other text-only signs for two other local dispensaries remain.

Colisée owner and general manager Mike Cain told The Sun Journal he is working with Strawberry Fields to change the advertising. A spokesman for the state's Office of Marijuana Policy said Saturday that the agency would review the situation.