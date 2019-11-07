Ex-Montana teacher gets to 2 years for sexual misconduct

Federal court officials have sentenced a former Montana teacher to two years in prison after she acknowledged having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Former East Glacier Park teacher Sierra Shawnee Taylor was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after being indicted on sexual abuse charges in July.

The 36-year-old woman also received five years of supervised release.

Authorities say Taylor's husband confronted his wife and the student and the student's mother discovered notes from Taylor to her son.

A judge says the student detailed by phone how his life was affected and how he developed a lasting mistrust of women.

Authorities say a second student would have testified against Taylor had she gone to trial.

Taylor apologized in a statement.

Taylor taught a mixed-grade class that included eighth-grade students.