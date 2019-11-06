In New Hampshire, Klobuchar sees hope in election results

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., files to be listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Concord, N.H. AP Photo

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Tuesday's election results across the country give her confidence as she officially signs up for New Hampshire's 2020 presidential primary.

Klobuchar told supporters Wednesday that "democracy is really hitting back in a good way" and sending the message that "the president is not the king."

She mentioned mayoral races won by Democrats in New Hampshire, and elections in Virginia, where Republicans lost control of both houses of the Legislature. She called those state and local elections a "value check" on President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar got a quick history lesson as she put her name on New Hampshire's Democratic primary ballot: her home state of Minnesota had its primary the same day as New Hampshire's in 1916, but New Hampshire has gone first every cycle since.