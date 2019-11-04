Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

FILE - In this June 23, 2019 file photo, E. Jean Carroll is photographed in New York. Carroll, who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s, is now suing him for alleged defamation. The advice columnist filed a lawsuit Monday, Nov. 4 in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he’d never even met her. AP Photo

An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he'd never even met her.

A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases.

Carroll first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June. At the time, Trump said she was "totally lying" and called her "not my type."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He also said he'd never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time.