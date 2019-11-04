Sanders attempts to recapture 2016 political energy

Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted to recapture the political energy at a Minneapolis rally that led to his runaway victory in the Minnesota DFL presidential caucus four years ago.

He appeared Sunday at the University of Minnesota with Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has endorsed the 78-year-old Vermont senator and who broke from the rest of the state's Democratic delegation, which endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Sanders pushed his agenda, which includes health care reform, as well as a focus on education and clean energy at Williams Arena.

It was Sanders' second campaign stop in the state since he announced his 2020 bid. He visited the Minnesota State Fair in August.

Minnesota's Democratic primary is March 3.