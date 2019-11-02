England elected new Alabama Democratic Party chair

An Alabama state representative has been elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, after months of in-house bickering about the party's leadership.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Rep. Christopher England, of Tuscaloosa, was elected Saturday.

England got 104 of 171 ballots cast at the meeting of the State Democratic Executive Committee. Tabitha Isner, the Democratic nominee for the 2nd congressional district in 2018, got 63 votes. Will Boyd, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, got four votes.

The vote came after the approximately 175 members of the SDEC, the party's governing body, voted 172 to 0 to remove Chair Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley.

The election may not settle the ongoing battle between two factions of the party over governance and leadership.