Beshear touts kitchen table issues to deflect national focus

Democrat Andy Beshear is sticking to education and health care themes that he says hit closest to home with voters, banking on "kitchen table" issues to carry him into the Kentucky governor's office.

It's a contrast to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's strategy. He brings up impeachment and other national issues while campaigning with Donald Trump's surrogates to reflect his alliance with the president.

Beshear kept pushing his state-centric strategy during a campaign swing Saturday through eastern Kentucky. Bevin also campaigned in the region Saturday.

Bevin's effort to nationalize the race was on display at a Friday rally in London, Kentucky, headlined by Vice President Mike Pence. Pence and Bevin tried to turn the governor's race into a referendum on impeachment as the probe of Trump by House Democrats heats up.