‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets preservation grant

The south Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" is receiving a preservation grant.

The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.

Recipients were announced following an online vote.

The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.

Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning book used the red-brick courthouse as the model for a pivotal trial scene in her story of racial injustice. The two-story courtroom was then recreated as a Hollywood set for the 1962 movie based on Lee's novel.

Partners in Preservation is a project of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.