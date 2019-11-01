Rapist gets 17 years in federal prison for child pornography

A convicted Spokane rapist has been sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Spokesman-Review reports 47-year-old Matthew L. Lane chose not to speak Thursday during the sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson.

Lane's attorney, Karen Lindholdt, asked Peterson for a lesser sentence based on Lane having been abused as a child and because of his severe physical limitations caused by a serious collision in 2006.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Herzog said the Federal Bureau of Prisons can accommodate inmates with physical challenges and that Lane's criminal behavior and arrogance toward investigators warranted a tougher sentence.

According to court records, Lane used sophisticated electronic shredding software to delete the child pornography but the FBI was able to identify more than 600 images of known child pornography despite Lane's efforts.