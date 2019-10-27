Hassan, Sununu seek answers about housing rules

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu are asking President Donald Trump to clarify federal rules related to housing for people with disabilities.

In a recent letter, Hassan and Sununu say they recently attended the funeral of a mutual friend — a young woman who had been a strong advocate for supportive independent housing opportunities for people with disabilities. They said remembering her fight for inclusive housing and support services reminded them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has not clarified tenant selection plans for federally-funded projects that are intended for people with disabilities.

They said clarification is needed because developers should know whether funding is certain before they begin the design process.