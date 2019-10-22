Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers:

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Oct. 20, 2019.

With all due respect to the people of the Marshall Islands, it takes a lot to convince a lot of Americans to pay them much mind.

That's a knock on Americans, not the Marshallese.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But the eyes of Northwest Arkansas — and beyond — have been drawn to the Republic of the Marshall Islands in recent days. The collection of islands and coral atolls is home to about 53,000 people. With several thousand Marshallese calling Springdale and the surrounding area home, the area boasts the largest concentration of islanders in the continental United States thanks largely to employment in Arkansas' poultry industry.

For several years now, people in Northwest Arkansas' legal, medical and advocacy communities have had suspicions that some Marshallese women were being manipulated. Local courts saw high volumes of adoption cases involving Marshallese individuals. Among those concerns was the question of whether cultural differences were being exploited to deliver Marshallese babies to eager adoptive parents here in the United States.

Those familiar with the situation explain how adoption in the Marshall Islands is far different than in the United States, where familial bonds are often severed by an adoption process. In the islands, adoptions can be casual, less formal, with aunts and uncles functioning as parents without the biological parent losing touch.

Here in the United States, money has gotten involved. Some arrests have happened related to arranged adoptions out of concern that Marshallese women are being taken advantage of.

A little more than a week ago, news broke of a serious case that federal prosecutors refer to as an adoption fraud scheme. U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Keys announced in Springdale a 19-count grand jury indictment against Paul D. Peterson, 44, of Mesa, Arizona.

Prosecutors allege Peterson, a lawyer, orchestrated an adoption scheme involving 30 or more pregnant women a year. As many as a dozen at a time stayed in one Springdale home, waiting to give birth to children destined to be given up for adoption.

Keys called the case "the purest form of human trafficking."

According to the indictments, Peterson's law firm enticed pregnant Marshall Islanders close to having their babies to give up their children for adoption, paid their airfare to the United States then gave them airfare home. Such actions would violate a clause in a treaty between the United States and the Marshall Islands that forbids travel solely for the purpose of the adoption of Marshallese children. Federal officials allege the scheme has been going on since at least 2014.

Expectant mothers packed into a Springdale house sometimes slept on the floor and were reliant on Peterson's firm for everything once they arrived in the United States, federal prosecutors said.

The allegations have created "absolute chaos" involving the adoptions, according to one attorney representing 13 couples who had signed contracts to adopt some of the children. A Washington County circuit judge has taken over the adoption cases as law enforcement and judicial officials try to sort out the details.

Let's be clear: Peterson has not been found guilty of any crimes. He faces related charges in three states. Prosecutors describe transactions involving millions of dollars.

His lawyer last week said prosecutors have miscast his client as a smuggler of humans. He credited Peterson for caring deeply for the Marshallese community, helping his clients to navigate the complex emotions related to adoptions.

Guilt or innocence of all parties must play out in the court system, but it's hard to accept any evaluation that classifies the way these women were targeted and treated as anything less than human trafficking. A house full of pregnant women awaiting birth so their children can be delivered to paying customers sounds like an incubator.

This case conjures up disturbing scenarios not all that different than in the dystopian story of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Call it what you will, the situation was desperately in need of investigation and resolution, an end to any operation that treats women as a commodity whose offspring are to be sold away.

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine said in a statement last week she believes there are multiple illegal adoption rings that must be stopped. We applaud advocates for the Marshallese here in Arkansas as well as the authorities who came to understand something was amiss in these adoption cases. Undoubtedly, many lives have now been disrupted in a heartbreaking way, but it's vital that whatever abuses of human dignity occurred be set right.

___

Texarkana Gazette. Oct. 21, 2019.

President Donald Trump jumped into a firestorm last week when he offered to host the 2020 G-7 summit at a resort he owns in South Florida.

The president said on Twitter that he suggested the resort as a location for the meet because of its location next to the Miami International Airport and the facilities the resort offers. He added he was offering the location at no profit and, "if legally permissible," at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

But, President Trump tweeted, "the Hostile Media & their Democratic Partners went CRAZY!"

So President Trump withdrew his offer and the summit will be held elsewhere.

There was an uproar to be sure. And while some of the criticism was blown out of proportion and unfair, the fact is the suggestion to host the G-7 summit at one of his own properties just looked bad. The president should have known better.

As former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Sunday on "Fox & Friends," President Trump doesn't need this on his plate right now.

The president likely thought he was doing a good thing for the nation. But elected officials must avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Perhaps President Trump doesn't understand, as most career politicians do, how things might look. But he has staff who should have known and convinced him that this was not the best move.

We hope they will next time.

___

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Oct. 21, 2019.

A number of jails across Arkansas are facing an overcrowding problem. There are only so many beds. Some counties are getting smart with drug courts, etc. But it might be time to take that idea a step further.

The papers say Sebastian County is looking at something called a "sobering center" that would divert drunk people from jails. Pick someone up for public intoxication and nothing else? Tossing them in jail to sober up is wasteful. There are better alternatives.

Sebastian County is onto something here. Having a safe facility where folks can sober up would be a good investment for taxpayers. It'd be safer for those arrested for intoxication--and ultimately be more beneficial by acting as a springboard to get arrestees the help they might desperately need to fight their additions.

Somebody we know recently said that addiction is a disease, and you don't punish those who have cancer. Addicts need help, not punishment.

When a (previously drunk) individual leaves a jail cell, all that's likely waiting for him are fines and a court date. But when he leaves a sobering center, he might have an appointment with a therapist or rehab facility that can make all the difference in his life. And isn't that a big part of the justice system? Not just punishing criminals, but helping to reshape behavior so they don't repeat the same offenses over and over? And lead to worse offenses? And more of a burden on taxpayers?

Unfortunately, it appears there's a legislative snag and questions about whether county law enforcement agencies have the legal authority to divert someone from a detention center to a sobering center. That'll need to be fixed, and we hope our betters in the Ledge take that up soonest. As in the next legislative session.

Change is possible. And a sobering center — or many sobering centers, scattered all around the state — would go a long way toward making that difference for intoxicated arrestees.