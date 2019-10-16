National Politics
City eyes punishment for officials who leak session info
Proposals under consideration in an Omaha suburb could lead to the ouster of elected officials who leak information from meetings not open to the public.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a public hearing on the two proposals is scheduled for the Oct. 29 meeting of the Bellevue City Council.
The first proposal says dissemination of information from a closed session — also called an executive session — by an elected official could result in an "allegation of misconduct." The second proposal says a finding of misconduct could result in that official's removal from office.
City Administrator Jim Ristow says discussion on the proposals began in July, after a council member told a real estate agent about a negotiation between the city and a different real estate agent. Those negotiations had not been made public at the time.
