The Latest: Landry wins 2nd term as attorney general

The Latest on Louisiana's election (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Landry will hold on to his position as Louisiana's chief legal officer.

Voters in Saturday's primary election gave the Republican from the Lafayette area a second term in office, choosing him over Democrat Ike Jackson Jr.

Landry has raised the profile of attorney general. He's clashed repeatedly with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over LGBT rights, state finances and the death penalty. He's also used the office to champion Republican policy positions.

Jackson is a lawyer from Plaquemine who once worked in the attorney general's office.

Jackson criticized Landry's decision to join a federal lawsuit seeking to throw out former President Barack Obama's health overhaul. He said Landry has run the office in a purely partisan manner. But he had little money to mount his election challenge.

9:10 p.m.

Republican Billy Nungesser has won a second term as Louisiana's lieutenant governor.

Nungesser defeated New Orleans Democrat Willie Jones in Saturday's primary election.

Jones did little fundraising and had little money to compete against Nungesser, a former Plaquemines Parish president.

Besides being second in line to the governor, the lieutenant governor is Louisiana's chief tourism official, leading the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. He oversees state marketing efforts for an $18 billion tourism industry and manages state parks, museums and historic sites.

Nungesser ran on his work to cut costs and bring new investment into the parks system and touted the state's redesigned tourism and outreach campaign. Jones said he would bring diversity and a new vision to the promotion work.

8 p.m.

Polls are closing in Louisiana's election, with the Deep South's only Democratic governor waiting to learn if he'll win a second term or if he'll have to campaign until November to learn his fate.

The governor's race topped the ballot Saturday, with Gov. John Bel Edwards facing five opponents.

His two major opponents are Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards needs cross-party support to win, and he needs to top 50% voter support to avoid a Nov. 16 runoff.

The race has drawn national GOP interest, with President Donald Trump rallying Louisiana Republicans on election eve, urging them to vote against Edwards.

Also on the ballot, six other statewide elected officials in Louisiana were trying to win new terms in office.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term as the Deep South's only Democratic governor.

But that is not the only race on the ballot Saturday.

Six Republican incumbents are seeking reelection to their statewide positions.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon are all running for another term.

The races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner are certain to be settled Saturday, with only two contenders in each race.

Voters are also deciding on four proposals to change the Louisiana Constitution.

State House and Senate seats also are up for grabs, with many of them open because of term limits.