Congressman: Schools not reporting water lead test results

A New Jersey congressman wants schools to do better at reporting whether their drinking water contains elevated levels of lead.

A report released over the weekend by Democrat Josh Gottheimer found that about 20 percent of the school districts in his district covering parts of Bergen, Sussex, Warren and Passaic counties don't report results on their websites.

The report also found that 46 of the districts had at least one facility with a lead problem.

Gottheimer is appearing with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday to announce legislation to increase transparency.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The announcement comes in the wake of revelations about elevated lead levels in water in Newark.