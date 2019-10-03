State park in eastern Ohio grows by 31,000 acres

Ohio continues to acquire the lands that could eventually make up a nearly 60,000-acre state park in four Appalachian counties

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the latest, and largest, acquisition Wednesday.

It involves more than 31,000 acres of public land in Morgan, Muskingum, Noble and Guernsey counties that’s coming to the state as part of an agreement between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and American Electric Power. They’ll be transferred in six installments beginning in March.

The state will hold the land in perpetuity for conservation and outdoor recreation. Two earlier purchases and an option on another 18,500 more acres comprise the rest.

Former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’sik) announced the park in his 2018 State of the State address . It was named for Olympic star Jesse Owens in July 2018.