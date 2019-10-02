Jeff Sessions: ‘I still do support’ President Trump

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised the policies of his former boss President Donald Trump and said he continues to support him.

Sessions spoke Tuesday night at a Madison County Republican Party fundraiser in Huntsville.

The former attorney general and U.S. senator made no mention of the Trump impeachment probe in his 40 minute speech. Instead he praised Trump's efforts on trade, immigration and foreign policy.

Sessions was ousted after enduring public mocking from Trump for recusing himself from special counsel's Russia investigation.

Sessions joked about being "fired," quipping that "in this country at least they don't shoot you."