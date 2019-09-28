Marker honors longest-serving NC secretary of state Eure

One of North Carolina's most colorful politicians of the 20th century is being remembered with an official historical marker along a road near where he grew up.

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources planned a ceremony for Saturday to unveil the permanent placard located near Gatesville that honors Secretary of State Thad Eure (yure).

Eure was the nation's longest-serving elected official in statewide public office as secretary of state, holding the post for more than 50 years until 1989. He died in 1993 at age 93. The Democrat was known for his red bowtie, horn-rimmed glasses and straw boater hat.

Eure grew up on a Gates County farm and was elected mayor of Winton in 1923. He was first elected secretary of state in 1936.