Former police commissioner sentenced for shooting incident

A former Portsmouth police commissioner has been sentenced to four months in jail for a shooting incident near her home.

Brenna Cavanaugh was charged with attempted assault and criminal mischief after a teenager walked into her home in August 2018, mistakenly thinking it was the location of a party. Prosecutors say Cavanaugh and her partner chased the teen outside, and that Cavanaugh encouraged her partner to fire six rounds in the teen's direction. No one was hurt.

Prosecutors called it a case of vigilante justice, while defense attorneys called it a big misunderstanding. WMUR-TV reports that Cavanaugh apologized at her sentencing hearing on Friday.

Cavanaugh's partner, Mark Gray, is scheduled to go on trial in January.