Nebraska Capitol to close on Saturday for water system work

The Nebraska Capitol will close to the public on Saturday to make way for work on the building's water system.

The Nebraska Capitol Commission says the building will remain closed all day but will reopen for public tours on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The work is part of a project to replace the Capitol's outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Crews will drain all water from the Capitol to allow the installation of shut-off valves in the building's water system.