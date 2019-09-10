Reputed mobster gets 1-year term in loan sharking case

A reputed Philadelphia mobster has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to extorting a man who took out a loan from him.

Philip Narducci, 57, told a federal judge Tuesday that he just wanted "to get back to my family and get back to work," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. "All my past is in my past," he said.

Narducci has already served four months of the sentence after asking to be taken into custody during a court hearing in May. He could be freed as soon as next spring with early release for good behavior.

A former member of Nicodemo "Little Nicky" Scarfo's crew, authorities said, he spent decades in prison on a 1988 racketeering conviction. He was also convicted of participating in the 1985 gangland hit on bookmaker Frank "Frankie Flowers" D'Alfonso, but won a retrial in the case and was acquitted.

Defense attorney Brian McMonagle has said his client is eager to return to the restaurant he runs called Chick's — named after his father, purported mob captain Frank "Chickie" Narducci Sr. He pointed to the packed gallery of relatives and Chick's employees Tuesday as evidence that Narducci has made a concerted effort to change his life.

The judge, who signed off on the plea deal, also cited Narducci's volunteer work with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Fresh Air Home, a beach retreat for urban kids, in North Wildwood, New Jersey.