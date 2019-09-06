Tennessee Gov. Lee taps Mainda for commerce, insurance post

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked an electric power board official to serve as the commissioner of the Department of Commerce & Insurance.

Lee's office announced Thursday that Hodgen Mainda will assume the role starting on Oct. 1.

Mainda is the vice president for community development at the Electric Power Board in Chattanooga. He serves on the boards of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Chattanooga Rotary Club, the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor's Roundtable and the College of Business Advisory Board.

Mainda is a Nairobi, Kenya native who moved to Tennessee in 1997 to study at Middle Tennessee State University. He is a University of Eastern Africa graduate.

Mainda replaces interim commissioner Carter Lawrence, who took office in June.