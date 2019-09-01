RFK assassin back in California prison after stabbing

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. Federal prosecutors say leaders of a notorious white supremacist gang have been charged with directing killings and drug smuggling from within California’s most secure prisons. The charges unsealed Thursday, June 6, 2019, detail five slayings and accuse an attorney of helping smuggle drugs and cell phones. AP

Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is back inside a California prison about a day after being attacked by another inmate and hospitalized.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison said Sunday that a wounded inmate was returned to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego on Saturday.

A government source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press that Sirhan was the victim. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

Officials had confirmed an inmate was taken to a hospital on Friday but did not name Sirhan.

Callison did not identify the wounded inmate.