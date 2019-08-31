Ex-trooper involved in deadly crash, now a mayoral candidate

A former Georgia state trooper involved in a deadly crash is running for mayor.

WSB-TV reports A.J. Scott is a candidate in the City of Buchanan in Haralson County. His candidacy comes just three months after he stood trial for his role in a September 2015 crash that killed Kylie Lindsey and Isabella Chinchilla in Carroll County. That trial ended in a mistrial.

Kylie Lindsey's father, Allen Lindsey, says he believes Scott's candidacy is a ploy to build political clout and avoid another trial.

In 2015, voters elected Scott to the Buchanan City Council, just months after he slammed into the teen's car. He was driving 90 miles-per-hour in a 55-mph zone and not responding to a call.

The Carroll County district attorney has pledged to retry Scott.