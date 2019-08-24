DNC denies seats to Alabama Party leaders

The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to deny seats to the two leaders of the Alabama Democratic Party after missed deadlines to comply with party directives.

The DNC accepted a recommendation to revoke the credentials of Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley. The sanction came after the state party missed two deadlines to hold new elections for their positions and to revise party bylaws.

A DNC spokesman said the action means Worley and Kelley will no longer be recognized by the DNC.

Worley said Friday that she expected the action, and downplayed its impact. Worley said she and Kelley will remain in their state party positions.

"It shouldn't affect anything in the state party," Worley said

The action arose after challenges were filed contesting Worley's and Kelley's election last year. One challenge contended multiple rules were broken during the election to "stack the deck" in their favor. A separate challenge said the party did not follow diversity requirements.

National party officials agreed and in February ordered new elections after finding procedural irregularities with Worley's and Kelley's election last year. Party officials also ordered the state party to develop an affirmative action plan and revise bylaws to provide representation of other minorities, not just African Americans.

The DNC credentials committee on Thursday recommended revoking the credentials of the Alabama party leaders until new elections are properly held. They said the state missed spring and August deadlines to comply with the directives.