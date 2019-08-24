Katrina-era governor, Kathleen Blanco, to be buried Saturday

People file past the casket of former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco during a visitation at St. John's Cathedral Hall, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Lafayette, La. Blanco, who served one term as governor and various elected positions across two decades, was in Louisiana’s top job during the destruction of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. She died a week earlier from cancer. Brad Kemp

Three days of public mourning for Louisiana's former governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, are ending with a funeral Mass and burial service for the devout Catholic.

Hundreds of people are expected Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette to honor the state's only female governor. After the Mass, Blanco will be buried in a private family service.

Blanco, who served one term as governor and various elected positions across two decades, was in Louisiana's top job during the destruction of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. She died a week ago from cancer. Blanco was 76.

The former governor was memorialized at prayer services Thursday in Baton Rouge and Friday in Lafayette. Hundreds of mourners packed the Louisiana Capitol for a public visitation.