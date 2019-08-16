Ohio unemployment rate remains same from June to July

Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment remained the same from June to July.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4% in July. Ohio's unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in July of last year.

The national rate was 3.7% in July, also unchanged from June, and down from 3.9% in June 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 4,500 jobs from June to July.

The agency reports gains in manufacturing, mining and logging, leisure and hospitality and educational and health services.

That outweighed losses in July in construction, professional and business services and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Government employment increased by 2,000 in July.