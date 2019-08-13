Former Alabama legislator wounded in shooting

A former Alabama state representative was shot several times inside his car but didn't report the shooting.

WSFA-TV reports former Rep. James Thomas was wounded last week on Aug. 5 and has since recovered.

Selma Interim Police Chief Robert Green says Wilcox County Sheriff's Office asked the department to check on Thomas. Police discovered Thomas' vehicle laced with bullet holes and blood on a seat.

Thomas says someone fired at his vehicle near the George Washington Carver Homes. Green says Thomas didn't report the shooting but police are now investigating.

Thomas was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1982.

AL.com says Thomas was sentenced in 2012 to one year in jail for having sexual contact with a female student while he was the principal at a high school.