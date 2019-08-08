National Politics

New aerial refueling tankers on their way to New Hampshire

The Associated Press

NEWINGTON, N.H.

The New Hampshire Air National Guard is welcoming the Air Force's new aerial refueling tanker, the KC-46A Pegasus.

Seacoastonline.com reports the Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington is expected to receive two of the planes Thursday. They're replacing KC-135 tankers, an Eisenhower administration-era aircraft.

The last KC-135 departed the Pease base in March.

Pease is expected to get a total of 12 planes.

The new tankers are designed to refuel any fixed-wing plane, foreign or domestic made.

