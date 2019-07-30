Massachusetts governor: Officials may testify in crash probe

FILE - In this July 6, 2019, file photo, motorcyclists participate in a ride in Randolph, N.H., to remember seven bikers killed there in a collision with a pickup truck in June. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects administration officials to testify without limitations when lawmakers reconvene a hearing into lapses at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Paul Hayes

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects administration officials to testify without limitations when lawmakers reconvene a hearing into lapses at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

A legislative committee opened but quickly suspended the inquiry last week after certain officials were kept from testifying. The administration cited a desire not to interfere with an independent audit of the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The governor says anyone asked to testify is clear to do so and answer all questions when the hearing resumes Tuesday.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about an earlier drunken driving arrest against the truck driver involved in the June 21 crash in New Hampshire. Massachusetts investigators later determined the registry hadn't been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations for years.