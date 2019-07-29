National Politics
Fitzgerald denies report GOP looking to circumvent Evers
The Wisconsin Senate's top Republican is denying reports that his party is scheming to circumvent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers when redrawing political boundary lines in 2021.
The Wisconsin Examiner in a story Monday quoted both liberal and conservative attorneys who said they had heard that Republicans were considering using a joint resolution in 2021 to accomplish redistricting.
That approach wouldn't require Evers' signature, meaning he couldn't veto GOP-drawn maps.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Monday the approach "has never been discussed by Republican leadership, within the GOP caucus, or with outside counsel."
He calls it "rumor-mongering" by Democrats to fire up their base ahead of the 2020 elections.
