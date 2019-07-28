Hagedorn swearing-in illustrates power of appointments

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson is recognized by other justices after the conclusion of her last oral arguments at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. Brian Hagedorn's inauguration as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice both marks the end of a legal era and starkly illustrates the power governors have to reshape the state's judiciary. Hagedorn will be sworn in Aug. 1, replacing the retiring Abrahamson, Wisconsin's longest serving justice and the state Supreme Court's first female member. Steve Apps

Brian Hagedorn's inauguration as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice marks the end of a legal era.

Hagedorn will be sworn in Aug. 1. He replaces retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson, Wisconsin's longest serving justice and the high court's first female member.

Hagedorn has had a meteoric rise. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed him as an appellate judge in 2015 before he went on to win his position on the high court via election this spring.

He's one of 86 judicial appointments Walker made during his two terms and one of three Walker allies serving on the high court. Walker appointed Dan Kelly to the court in 2016 and Rebecca Bradley in 2015.