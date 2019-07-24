National Politics
Democrat Elizabeth Warren plans campaign stop in Toledo
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will make a stop in northern Ohio next week.
The Massachusetts senator will visit Toledo on Monday for a town hall talk. The stop comes just ahead of her appearance at the Democratic debates in Detroit.
Warren will be at a technical training center in Toledo.
It's her second trip to Ohio since she announced her presidential run. She was in Columbus, Cincinnati and Chillicothe earlier this year.
Comments