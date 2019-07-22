US mayors pick Columbus as site for 2022 annual meeting

Ohio's capital city will be hosting a major gathering of U.S. mayors for the first time.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors says it has selected Columbus as the location of its annual meeting in 2022.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, a Democrat who was elected to the conference's advisory board this month, says he is thrilled.

The mayors' conference is a non-partisan organization representing U.S. cities with populations exceeding 30,000. The annual meeting is expected to draw about 1,000 people over four days.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a release that the event will allow mayors and business leaders from across the country to witness the accomplishments of Ohio's cities.