South Carolina town doubles town council terms to 4 years

A town in South Carolina is doubling the terms of office for its town council.

Clover has decided to have council members serve four-years term instead of two years. The terms will be staggered so only half the seats on the six-member council come up for election every two years.

To make the switch, the town of 6,400 is having all six council seats up for election in 2019. The top three vote-getters will serve four years, and the next three will serve two-year-terms. Then everyone will go to four-year terms.

York County election officials say the County Council used a similar method recently when they changed to four-year staggered terms.