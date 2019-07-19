New chief judge picked for division of Arizona appeals court

A new chief judge has been selected for a division of the Arizona Court of Appeals that covers seven of the state's 15 counties.

Judge Garye L. Vásquez of Casa Grande was appointed by his colleagues to serve as chief judge for division two of the Court of Appeals.

The division covers Pima, Pinal, Cochise, Gila, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Vásquez has been a member of the appeals court since 2006.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He succeeds Judge Peter Eckerstrom, who completed a five-year term as the court's administrative head on July 1.