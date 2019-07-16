Daines raises $1.3M for re-election, Williams collects $430K

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana says he collected over $1.3 million for his 2020 re-election campaign during the most recent fundraising period.

That left the incumbent Republican with $3.5 million in the bank at the beginning of July, according to Federal Election Commission records.

That's more than 66 times the $52,626 cash on hand that Democratic challenger Wilmot Collins has. The Helena mayor entered the Senate race in May and had raised $91,764 by the end of June.

John Mues, another candidate seeking the Democratic nomination, entered the race after the fundraising period was over.

In Montana's open U.S. House race, Democrat Kathleen Williams raised $430,787 and Tom Winter $133,635.

For the Republicans, Matt Rosendale reported raising over $269,179 and Corey Stapleton $108,014.