Indianapolis suburb adding e-cigarettes to smoking ban

An Indianapolis suburb is adding electronic cigarettes to the city's ban on smoking in most public places.

The Carmel City Council voted unanimously in favor of the proposal Monday night. The city ordinance first adopted in 2005 will continue to exempt three bars which currently allow smoking.

Council member Sue Finkam says more limits were needed vaping because it has almost an epidemic among Carmel's high school students.

E-cigarettes weren't being sold when the city's original ordinance was adopted and students 18 and older caught with vaping devices at school weren't breaking any local laws.

Violators could be charged up to $50 for their first violation and up to $500 for more violations in the same year.