Former Vermont ed secretary running for governor as a Dem

The former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education says she's running for governor as a Democrat.

Rebecca Holcombe announced her bid Tuesday when she launched a website, Rebeccaholcombe.com.

She is the first candidate to declare her candidacy in the 2020 race. She is expected to face Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has not announced whether he plans to run for re-election next year.

The 52-year-old Norwich resident served as education secretary for four years under former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin. She continued in the position in the Scott administration until she resigned last year.

Holcombe says she took Scott at his word that he wanted to make Vermont more affordable. She says she resigned "when I realized it was just talk."

The Scott campaign had no immediate response.