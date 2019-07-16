Mayor accused of assault, threatening officer’s job

The mayor of Broken Bow is accused of threatening the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor has been charged.

Custer County Court records say Jon Berghorst is charged with two misdemeanors: assault and oppression under the color of office. He's hasn't returned messages from The Associated Press. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Berghorst is accused of injuring a man during the April 6 fight. The court records say the mayor later used his position in attempt "to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: Broken Bow Police Officer David Taylor."

A grievance document filed by another officer, Ben Tucker, says Berghorst was belligerent and didn't cooperate with the police investigation and threatened Taylor's employment by asking Taylor, "Do you like your job?"